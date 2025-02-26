Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Zacks reports. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. Zevia PBC updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ZVIA stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Rosemary L. Ripley sold 2,567,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $4,877,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,719,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,590.20. The trade was a 48.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amy Taylor sold 11,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $54,410.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,144.02. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,582,464 shares of company stock worth $4,950,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zevia PBC stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Free Report ) by 2,845.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zevia PBC were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZVIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.15 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

