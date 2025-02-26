Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ziff Davis traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $45.09. 72,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 322,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

