ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. ZimVie updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.950 EPS.

ZimVie Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZIMV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. 185,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.10.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

