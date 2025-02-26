ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. ZimVie updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.950 EPS.
ZimVie Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZIMV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. 185,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.10.
ZimVie Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZimVie
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.