Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.290-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.340-5.370 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $131,741.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,139.94. The trade was a 32.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,242 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,938. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

