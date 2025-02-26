ZoomInfo Names Rob Giglio to Board Amid Leadership Transition

VANCOUVER, Washington, Feb 25, 2025 – ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market intelligence platform, announced today that Rob Giglio will join its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2025. Giglio, who will serve on the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, brings more than two decades of experience leading global marketing and sales teams at several prominent software companies.

Giglio currently holds the position of Chief Customer Officer at Canva, where he leads the sales and go-to-market teams for the hypergrowth design platform. His prior leadership roles at HubSpot, DocuSign, and Adobe are expected to provide a strong foundation for driving strategic decision-making at ZoomInfo.

The appointment of Giglio follows the resignation of longtime Board member Patrick McCarter, whose departure was accepted by the Board on February 19, 2025 and will take effect on February 28, 2025. “Patrick’s knowledge, engagement, and experience have been instrumental in shaping every strategic decision over nearly a decade,” said Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo. “We are grateful for his service and wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

In addition to the board announcement, ZoomInfo also released its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2024 in a separate press release issued today. The company has scheduled a conference call for February 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these results in further detail. Investors can participate in the live discussion by registering via the company’s investor relations website.

With Giglio’s addition, ZoomInfo’s Board of Directors will continue to comprise 10 members, nine of whom are independent. The move underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to infusing its leadership with established market expertise as it seeks to deliver enhanced value and innovation for its customers.

The company’s strategic initiatives, combined with an expanded board perspective, are expected to bolster its reputation as a trusted intelligence platform for more than 35,000 companies worldwide.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

