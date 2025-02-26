ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.950-0.970 EPS.
ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 18,335,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,726. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies
In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
About ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
