ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.77, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

