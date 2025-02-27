11,050 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Sony Group stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

