19,098 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,706.91. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total value of $258,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,932.25. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $268.30 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $458.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.64 and a 200-day moving average of $274.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

