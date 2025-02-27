2,308 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $181.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

