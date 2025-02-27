300,647 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,668,000. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.07% of Waste Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,537,000 after purchasing an additional 709,678 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 23.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $123,261.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,446.72. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Carroll sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.55, for a total value of $46,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,506.30. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,192 shares of company stock valued at $15,025,861. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WM opened at $228.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $232.44. The company has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Management from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

