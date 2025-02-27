37,227 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Purchased by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 41,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 1.3 %

GSBD stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.