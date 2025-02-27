4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.13.
FDMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
