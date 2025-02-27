593 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $394.56 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.53. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 773.66, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

