6,466 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,346,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,839,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,324,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,188,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,647,000 after acquiring an additional 43,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 63,752 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $34.00 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,994.18. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

