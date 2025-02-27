73,473 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Snowflake by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,028,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 59,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $10,507,496.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,789,543.75. The trade was a 22.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $99,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 690,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,625,813. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,810 shares of company stock worth $63,340,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $235.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.