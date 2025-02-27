AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON traded down $22.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.22. 2,484,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. AAON has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,052.42. The trade was a 54.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,986. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

