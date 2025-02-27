ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACAD. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.31. 907,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,107. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

