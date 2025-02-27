Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADUS. JMP Securities began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,257. The trade was a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,569.72. The trade was a 23.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.