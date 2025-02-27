Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 billion-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $56,220.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,159.96. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

