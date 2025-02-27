Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after buying an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $110,496,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,904,323,000 after acquiring an additional 644,039 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMD opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.