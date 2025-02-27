Advisor OS LLC Grows Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.59 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.