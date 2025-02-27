Advisor OS LLC Has $522,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,204 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

