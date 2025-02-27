Advisor OS LLC Has $635,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 151.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CDW by 10.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in CDW by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $180.23 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $168.43 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.62 and its 200-day moving average is $199.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

