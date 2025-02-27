Advisor OS LLC Has $719,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $151.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $278.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

