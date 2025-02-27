Advisor OS LLC Invests $777,000 in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.75% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 816.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 271,969 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,501,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,956,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,816,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,796,000.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87.

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

