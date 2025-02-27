Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock Price Up 11.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 14,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 29,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.
Agrify Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Agrify news, Director Max Holtzman sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $45,755.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Aaron Kessler sold 13,598 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $509,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agrify
Agrify Company Profile
Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agrify
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.