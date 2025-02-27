Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 21.96%.
Airgain Trading Down 7.3 %
AIRG traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,419. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
