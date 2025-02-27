Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Acquires 100,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.1% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.20% of Walt Disney worth $397,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

DIS stock opened at $111.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10. The company has a market cap of $202.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

