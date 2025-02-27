Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Purchases New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,741,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.14% of Synopsys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $470.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.56. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.00 and a 12-month high of $624.80.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $639.58.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

