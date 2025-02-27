Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. Alector updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Alector Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Alector has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $66,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,341.80. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 52,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $131,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,826.48. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,161 shares of company stock worth $239,806. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

