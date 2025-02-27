Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,530 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $144.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average of $131.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $423,939.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,337 shares in the company, valued at $24,907,559.84. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,876,329 shares of company stock worth $265,258,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

