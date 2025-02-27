Allianz (ALIZY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZYGet Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Allianz to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. Allianz has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

