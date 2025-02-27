Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $658.20 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

AMR stock opened at $148.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.43. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $146.85 and a 52-week high of $452.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at $138,002,415.66. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

