Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%.

Altimmune Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $6.40. 3,819,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.19. Altimmune has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

