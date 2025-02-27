Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 0.1 %

IQV opened at $190.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.