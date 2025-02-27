Amalgamated Bank Has $7.58 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 566.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

