Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 28.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Equitable by 11.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $315,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,776.25. This trade represents a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,273.36. This trade represents a 15.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,698 shares of company stock worth $6,534,234 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQH

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.