Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.64-$0.69 EPS.
Shares of AS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,829. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.72. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. Amer Sports’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
