Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.64-$0.69 EPS.

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of AS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,829. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.72. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. Amer Sports’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

