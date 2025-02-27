Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Amer Sports Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AS traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $29.61. 1,370,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.45.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

See Also

