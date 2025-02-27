América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMX

América Móvil Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AMX opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 125.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 413,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.