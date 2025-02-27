American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

American Woodmark Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of AMWD traded down $9.75 on Thursday, hitting $61.41. 243,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,972. The company has a market capitalization of $924.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Woodmark has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $106.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Woodmark news, Director James G. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $100,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,252.67. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $315,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,523.20. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $789,898. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

