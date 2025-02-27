Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) is Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s 5th Largest Position

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,530,000 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 4.8% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned approximately 1.08% of Amphenol worth $905,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $53.76 and a one year high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.77.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

