Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $32,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $113,828,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,103.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 151.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,210,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

NYSE APH opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $53.76 and a one year high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

