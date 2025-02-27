Analysts Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) PT at $43.17

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.17.

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of CALX opened at $38.17 on Friday. Calix has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Calix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Calix by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,565,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,725,000 after purchasing an additional 361,805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Calix by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Calix by 42.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

