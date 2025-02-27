Analysts Set i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX) Price Target at $3.50

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

IAUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark raised i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE IAUX opened at $0.80 on Thursday. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAUX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in i-80 Gold by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 61,337 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in i-80 Gold by 111.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 95,039 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in i-80 Gold by 240.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 16.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,120,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 2,121,050 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

