Andrew D’amico Sells 1,800 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,800 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $113,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Andrew D’amico sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,820.00.

Vicor Stock Performance

NASDAQ VICR opened at $64.71 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $65.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Vicor by 146.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

