ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Up 750.0% in February

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ANGLE Stock Performance

ANGLE stock remained flat at C$1.85 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39. ANGLE has a 12-month low of C$0.74 and a 12-month high of C$3.35.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

