Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

