Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,650 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Antero Midstream worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Creative Planning lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 43.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 98.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 86,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

